Abstract

Most psychiatric disorders are associated with an elevated risk of suicide. Suicidal behavior is the product of the interaction of many risk factors, such as genetics and environmental factors. Hence, epigenetics research may help to understand the mechanisms leading to suicidal ideation and behavior. This review will discuss epigenetic studies in both suicidal ideation and behavior. Epigenetic modifications are likely to be important in both suicidal ideation and behavior. Most of the reviewed studies found significant epigenetic modifications linked with suicidal behavior rather than ideation. Although sizable research has been carried out on this topic, most studies have been done on small-scale samples, and future research is required in larger samples with better clinical characterization of suicide phenotypes to investigate these epigenetic modifications further.

