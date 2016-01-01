SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ochoa-Gelvez EO, Hernández-Herrera GN, Trillos-Peña CE. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2020; 58(Suppl 2): S144-151.

(Copyright © 2020, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)

10.24875/RMIMSS.M20000126

34695327

BACKGROUND: Clinical laboratory workers are at permanent risk of suffering an occupational accident due to exposure to biohazard. These accidents may cause severe diseases, such as HIV, HBV or HCV.

OBJECTIVE: To describe the behavior of accidents due to occupational exposure to biohazard agents, and the characteristics of reports of occupational accidents in clinical laboratories in Yopal, Colombia. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Observational descriptive study with exploratory component and retrospective analysis of incident report forms of presumed occupational accidents.

RESULTS: For the period between January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018, an occupational accident percentage of 24.6 (95% confidence interval [95% CI], 16.7-32.5) was estimated, and an underreporting percentage of 39.3 (95% CI, 21.3-57.3). The main reasons for not reporting were a perceived lack of time (45.4%), and a diminished perception of risk exposure (36.4%). In contrast, factors associated with the probability of having less occupational accidents included being hired for service time (prevalence ratio [PR] = 0.19; 95% CI, 0.04-0.89; p = 0.034), and the permanent use of personal protective equipment (PR = 0.14; 95% IC, 0.02-0.88; p =0.036).

CONCLUSION: Accident statistics in clinical laboratories prove the necessity to systematically reorganize risk management strategies that take into account human factor, organizational culture and control mechanisms.


Accidents; Risk; Occupational Exposure; Accidentes de Trabajo; Clinical Laboratory Services; Exposición Profesional; Lesiones por Pinchazo de Aguja; Needlestick Injuries; Occupational; Riesgo; Servicios de Laboratorio Clínico

