|
Citation
|
Ochoa-Gelvez EO, Hernández-Herrera GN, Trillos-Peña CE. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2020; 58(Suppl 2): S144-151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34695327
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical laboratory workers are at permanent risk of suffering an occupational accident due to exposure to biohazard. These accidents may cause severe diseases, such as HIV, HBV or HCV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidents; Risk; Occupational Exposure; Accidentes de Trabajo; Clinical Laboratory Services; Exposición Profesional; Lesiones por Pinchazo de Aguja; Needlestick Injuries; Occupational; Riesgo; Servicios de Laboratorio Clínico