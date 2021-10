Abstract

PURPOSE: Taking COVID-19 as an example, this paper explores the mechanism of WeChat's impact on risk information transmission in social media and builds a model of WeChat's impact on public risk perception based on risk communication.



METHODS: Research primarily utilised the questionnaire survey method to collect and analyse public attitudes towards COVID-19 to achieve the research goals. We checked the adequacy of measurements and tested the hypotheses with regression analysis based on 801 participants in China.



RESULTS: The results indicated that the levels of the public WeChat COVID-19 risk information attention and trust had a significant positive impact on the public's risk perception and willingness of pandemic prevention. The improved public risk perception of COVID-19 as a mediator enhanced the public pandemic prevention ability, which allowed WeChat to play a more effective role in major disaster emergency.

