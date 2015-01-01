|
Citation
|
Sannes AC, Christensen JO, Matre D, Nielsen MB, Gjerstad J. Scand. J. Pain 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34687596
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Previous findings suggest that abusive supervision, i.e., subordinates' perceptions of their supervisor's behaviours as hostile (excluding physical aggression), may increase the risk of health complaints. In addition, recent data suggest that the FKBP5 genotype rs9470080 important in the regulation of cortisol release, influences the same outcome. Adding to this complexity, different health complaints often co-occur. The present study aimed to (1) uncover patterns of pain complaints and insomnia symptoms by using latent class analysis, (2) determine whether abusive supervision or FKBP5 rs9470080 was associated with these patterns, and (3) examine the interaction between abusive supervision and FKBP5 genotype regarding pain and insomnia symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
latent class analysis; sleep; genotype; leadership; pain