Abstract

BACKGROUND: Honour-related violence and oppression is a violation of human rights and a public health problem. Oppression can be manifested by not being allowed to choose future partners and can increase the risk of abuse and mental health problems. Aims: The aim of this study was to investigate associations between restrictions regarding choice of future partner (RCP), child maltreatment and mental health problems among adolescents in Sweden.



METHODS: The study was based on cross-sectional data, including a nationally representative sample of 4741 pupils from grade nine in primary school and second year in high school. Pearson's chi-square tests and binary logistical regression analyses adjusting for socio-demographic factors were conducted.



RESULTS: RCP was significantly associated to child maltreatment, including poly-victimisation, and mental health problems. In the adjusted analysis, an increased risk for all types of maltreatment, poly-victimisation (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 10.2, confidence interval (CI) 5.6-18.4), self-harm (aOR 1.9, CI 1.1-3.2) and suicide attempt (aOR 2.4, CI 1.3-4.7) were shown in adolescents exposed to RCP compared to non-exposed.



CONCLUSIONS: There is an increased risk of child maltreatment including poly-victimisation and mental health problems among adolescents exposed to RCP compared to non-exposed. The study emphasizes the matter as a public health problem requiring immediate preventive measures to ensure the rights of children and adolescents.

Language: en