Citation
Bengtsson D, Landberg, Jernbro C. Scand. J. Public Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
34689634
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Honour-related violence and oppression is a violation of human rights and a public health problem. Oppression can be manifested by not being allowed to choose future partners and can increase the risk of abuse and mental health problems. Aims: The aim of this study was to investigate associations between restrictions regarding choice of future partner (RCP), child maltreatment and mental health problems among adolescents in Sweden.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; mental health; child maltreatment; Honour-related violence and oppression; poly-victimisation; restrictions regarding choice of future partner