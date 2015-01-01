Abstract

People tend to avoid risk in the domain of gains but take risks in the domain of losses; this is called the reflection effect. Formal theories of decision-making have provided important perspectives on risk preferences, but how individuals acquire risk preferences through experiences remains unknown. In the present study, we used reinforcement learning (RL) models to examine the learning processes that can shape attitudes toward risk in both domains. In addition, relationships between learning parameters and personality traits were investigated. Fifty-one participants performed a learning task, and we examined learning parameters and risk preference in each domain. Our results revealed that an RL model that included a nonlinear subjective utility parameter and differential learning rates for positive and negative prediction errors exhibited better fit than other models and that these parameters independently predicted risk preferences and the reflection effect. Regarding personality traits, although the sample sizes may be too small to test personality traits, increased primary psychopathy scores could be linked with decreased learning rates for positive prediction error in loss conditions among participants who had low anxiety traits. The present findings not only contribute to understanding how decision-making in risky conditions is influenced by past experiences but also provide insights into certain psychiatric problems.

Language: en