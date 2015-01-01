Abstract

Colorado legalized marijuana use for recreational purposes by adults over 21 in 2012. Our goal is to examine the first major communication campaign (called Good-To-Know) mounted by the state government with the objective of informing the public regarding regulatory and safety precautions surrounding newly legal use.



METHODS: We assess the content of campaign's central messaging qualitatively by comparing its major themes in terms of criteria developed from the literature and the campaign's own goals.



RESULTS: With minor exceptions (lack of audience segmentation; limiting the focus to generating knowledge) Colorado's Good-To-Know campaign rates well when assessed against specific criteria for effective drug communication campaigns as well as its own goals.



CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that although there were minor limitations to this campaign, policy makers and activists should think proactively about messaging content in states where legalization is imminent. And that more research on legal drug use messaging needs to occur.

