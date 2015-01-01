|
Potterf JE, Unnithan NP. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34693857
Colorado legalized marijuana use for recreational purposes by adults over 21 in 2012. Our goal is to examine the first major communication campaign (called Good-To-Know) mounted by the state government with the objective of informing the public regarding regulatory and safety precautions surrounding newly legal use.
Marijuana; communication; legalization; public service announcement