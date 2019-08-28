|
Citation
|
Stapelberg NJC, Bowman C, Woerwag-Mehta S, Walker S, Davies A, Hughes I, Michel K, Pisani AR, Van Engelen H, Delos M, Hageman T, Fullerton-Smith K, Krishnaiah R, McDowell S, Cameron A, Scales TL, Dillon C, Gigante T, Heddle C, Mudge N, Zappa A, Edwards M, Gutjahr S, Joshi H, Turner K. Trials 2021; 22(1): e723.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34674732
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite being preventable, suicide is a leading cause of death and a major global public health problem. For every death by suicide, many more suicide attempts are undertaken, and this presents as a critical risk factor for suicide. Currently, there are limited treatment options with limited underpinning research for those who present to emergency departments with suicidal behaviour. The aim of this study is to assess if adding one of two structured suicide-specific psychological interventions (Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program [ASSIP] or Brief Cognitive Behavioural Therapy [CBT] for Suicide Prevention) to a standardised clinical care approach (Suicide Prevention Pathway [SPP]) improves the outcomes for consumers presenting to a Mental Health Service with a suicide attempt.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Mental health; Self-harm; Suicide attempt; Suicidality; Suicide prevention; Brief intervention; *Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; *Suicide, Attempted; Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program (ASSIP); Behavior Therapy; Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT); Crisis Intervention; Emergency department; Lived experience