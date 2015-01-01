|
Citation
Belcher J, Wuthrich VM, Lowe C. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Wiley-Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
34693987
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fear appeals are discourses commonly used by teachers to motivate students especially when academic outcomes are paramount. Fear appeals have been associated with better and worse academic performance by the student recipients, with some evidence that fear appeals are detrimental for students who are anxious and have lower self-efficacy. Little is known about the factors that drive teachers' use of fear appeals beyond a desire to increase motivation to excel. AIMS: This study examined the relationship between the use of fear appeals, psychological distress, and self-efficacy in both teachers and students. SAMPLE: Participants were 377 students (81% female, age range 15 to 18, M = 16.68, SD = 0.49) and 96 teachers (73% female, Mean years teaching = 18.04, SD = 12.39).
Language: en
Keywords
anxiety; fear appeals; high stakes examinations; self-efficacy; students; teachers