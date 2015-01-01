Abstract

Smart transportation is an important part of smart urban areas, and travel characteristics analysis and traffic prediction modeling are the two key technical measures of building smart transportation systems. Although online car-hailing has developed rapidly and has a large number of users, most of the studies on travel characteristics do not focus on online car-hailing, but instead on taxis, buses, metros, and other traditional means of transportation. The traditional univariate variable hybrid time series traffic prediction model based on the autoregressive integrated moving average (ARIMA) ignores other explanatory variables. To fill the research gap on online car-hailing travel characteristics analysis and overcome the shortcomings of the univariate variable hybrid time series traffic prediction model based on ARIMA, based on online car-hailing operational data sets, we analyzed the online car-hailing travel characteristics from multiple dimensions, such as district, time, traffic jams, weather, air quality, and temperature. A traffic prediction method suitable for multivariate variables hybrid time series modeling is proposed in this paper, which uses the maximal information coefficient (MIC) to perform feature selection, and fuses autoregressive integrated moving average with explanatory variable (ARIMAX) and long short-term memory (LSTM) for data regression. The effectiveness of the proposed multivariate variables hybrid time series traffic prediction model was verified on the online car-hailing operational data sets.

