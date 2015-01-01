|
Meadley B, Horton E, Perraton L, Smith K, Bowles KA, Caldwell J. Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34694962
Physically demanding water and over land winch rescues are critical tasks for helicopter paramedics. To assess the physiological demands of winch rescue, 14 intensive care flight paramedics (12 male, 2 female, mean (±SD) age 44.3 (±5.4) years, experience 7.1 (±5.2) years) completed land and water-based task simulations. For the land task, VO(2) was 41.7 (±4.5) mL.kg(-1).min(-1), or 86 (±11) % of VO(2peak). Task duration was 7.0 (±3.6) min, or 53 (±27) % of maximal acceptable work duration (MAWD) (13.2 (±9.0) min). For the water task, VO(2) was 36.7 (±4.4) mL.kg(-1).min(-1), (81 (±12) % of VO(2peak)). Water task duration was 10.2 (±1.1) minutes, or 47.6 (±4.8) % of calculated MAWD (21.0 (±15.6) min). These results demonstrate that helicopter rescue paramedics work at very high physiological workloads for moderate durations, and these demands should be considered when developing selection tests and when deploying to rescues, to ensure staff are capable of task performance.
Search and rescue; Human performance; Aerobic capacity; Paramedic; Physical employment standards