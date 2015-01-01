Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent acts in patients with schizophrenia are often associated with their hostility and aggression levels. Poor visuospatial processing has been suggested as a possible risk factor of violence in schizophrenia. However, studies investigating the relationship between hostility, aggression, and the visuospatial function have been lacking. Here, we aimed to investigate brain dysconnectivity associated with hostility and aggression in schizophrenia, particularly focusing on the visuospatial function network.



METHODS: Eighty-eight participants with schizophrenia and 42 healthy controls were enrolled. The visuospatial function network regions of interest were analyzed using Tract-Based Spatial Statistics. The hostility item from the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), aggressive, and agitated behavior item from the Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms (SAPS), and the Rey Complex Figure Test (R-CFT) were measured.



RESULTS: Among the participants with schizophrenia, the SAPS aggressive and agitated behavior scores were significantly correlated with fractional anisotropies (FAs) of the white matter regions in the splenium of the corpus callosum (CC), left posterior thalamic radiations (PTR), and left posterior corona radiata (PCR). Exploratory correlational analysis revealed significant negative correlations between FAs of the splenium of the CC and R-CFT copy and immediate recall scores. In addition, three regions including CC, PTR, and PCR that significantly correlated with the aggression scores showed significant correlations with the total PANSS scores.



CONCLUSION: Our main finding suggests that aggression of patients with schizophrenia may be associated with poor visuospatial ability and underlying white matter dysconnectivity. These may help enhance understanding aggression in patients with schizophrenia.

Language: en