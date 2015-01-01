Abstract

Family violence is a serious public health issue with significant health consequences for women and children. Enhanced Maternal and Child Health nurses (EMCH) in Victoria, Australia, work with women experiencing family violence; however, scholarly examination of the clinical work of nurses has not occurred. This qualitative study explored how EMCH nurses work with women experiencing abuse, describing the personal and professional challenges for nurses undertaking family violence work. Twenty-five nurses participated in semi-structured interviews. Using interpretive description methodology has enabled an insight into nurses' family violence work. Threads of practice identified included (1) Validating/Reframing; (2) Non-judgmental support/Safeguarding and (3) Following/Leading. The nurses highlighted the diversity of experience for women experiencing abuse and nurses' roles in family violence nurse practice. The research contributes to understanding how EMCH nurses traverse threads of practice to support women experiencing family violence.

Language: en