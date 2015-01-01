Abstract

Non-transport to a hospital after emergency medical services (EMS) encounters for falls is common. However, incident factors associated with non-transport have not been well studied, especially beyond older adults. The objectives of this study are to (1) describe trends in fall-related EMS utilisation among adult patients from 2010 to 2018; (2) describe incident characteristics by age; and (3) identify incident factors associated with non-transport following a fall. This retrospective observational study includes prehospital clinical records data on falls from a large ambulance service in Minnesota, USA. Multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the independent association between non-transport and the following factors: sex, age, race, previous fall-related EMS encounter, incident location and primary impression. Of 62,835 fall-related encounters studied, 14.7% (9,245) did not result in transport by EMS. Fall calls were less common among younger people and the location and medical conditions primarily treated by an EMS provider during a 9-1-1 call differed greatly from those occurring among patients 65 and older. Factors most strongly associated with an increased risk of non-transport in the multivariable model were a primary impression of 'No apparent illness/injury' (OR = 34.5, 95% CI = 30.7-38.7), falling in a public location (OR = 2.09, CI = 1.96-2.22) and having had a fall-related EMS encounter during the prior year (OR = 1.15, CI = 1.1-1.2). Falls that occur in public locations, in patients with a previous fall, or result in no clinical detection of apparent illness or injury have a significantly increased odds of non-transport. Non-transport fall incidents in the United States require significant agency resources. Knowledge about the incident factors associated with non-transport calls is informative for development of alternative models for prehospital care delivery and initiatives to better serve patients.

Language: en