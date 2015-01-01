Abstract

Professionals who meet and work with adolescents hold important information and perspectives on adolescents' mental health that, in addition to the adolescents' voices, can shed light on complex issues. The aim was to explore professionals' views on what challenges they face and how they can strengthen today's adolescents' mental health. This study involves four group interviews, conducted in March and October of 2020, including professionals with different working backgrounds. Data were analyzed with a qualitative content analysis. Two categories emerged: navigating life arenas and support for mental health. The first category included the demanding aspects of school, the challenges of social media, and the professionals' thoughts on which pieces of mental health knowledge adolescents are lacking. The second category included what the professionals thought today's parents need to develop and do to best support their children. Moreover, self-critical views were expressed on which aspects the professionals could do better to improve adolescents' mental health. In conclusion, listening to professionals working with adolescents talk about adolescents' mental health gives important insights. According to the professionals, both adolescents and their parents need improved life skills, including a strengthened and empowered self-esteem as well as improved mental health literacy.

Language: en