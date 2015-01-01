Abstract

To the Editor We read the meta-analysis by Asarnow et al1 with great interest. In their systematic review including the largest number of articles and participants on the topic to date, the authors point to dose and duration effects of the association of traumatic brain injury (TBI) with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) incidence that can help inform the care of adult ADHD. The authors found an association of severe TBI with ADHD incidence: 18.8% (95% credible interval, 9.3-32.1) for 1 year or less postinjury, which increased to 35.5% (95% credible interval, 20.6-53.2) after 1 year postinjury.1 This article reignites readers' interest in the etiology and evolution of ADHD. Traditionally, ADHD is considered a neurodevelopmental disorder with various gestational, perinatal, and genetic factors predisposing to the illness.2 Recent studies have shown that TBI may be associated with the development of ADHD in children and youth, which some call secondary ADHD.3 However, to our knowledge, no studies have been done in adults older than 25 years. The results of the study by Asarnow et al1 incline us to investigate potential organic causes of adult ADHD, such as TBI. This has important clinical implications...

