Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability all over the world. TBI leads to (1) an inflammatory response, (2) white matter injuries and (3) neurodegenerative pathologies in the long term. In humans, TBI occurs most often in children and adolescents or in the elderly, and it is well known that immune responses and the neuroregenerative capacities of the brain, among other factors, vary over a lifetime. Thus, age-at-injury can influence the consequences of TBI. Furthermore, age-at-injury also influences the pharmacological effects of drugs. However, the post-TBI inflammatory, neuronal and functional consequences have been mostly studied in experimental young adult animal models. The specificity and the mechanisms underlying the consequences of TBI and pharmacological responses are poorly understood in extreme ages. In this review, we detail the variations of these age-dependent inflammatory responses and consequences after TBI, from an experimental point of view. We investigate the evolution of microglial, astrocyte and other immune cells responses, and the consequences in terms of neuronal death and functional deficits in neonates, juvenile, adolescent and aged male animals, following a single TBI. We also describe the pharmacological responses to anti-inflammatory or neuroprotective agents, highlighting the need for an age-specific approach to the development of therapies of TBI.

