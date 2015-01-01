Abstract

In order to save human life and assets, the emergency management system (DMS) requires roving rescue teams to respond promptly and effectively. Installation and restoration of appropriate communication infrastructure are important for reducing the effect of disasters and enabling and coordinating information flow among relief teams working in the region. This paper describes a data collection system based on vehicular cloud network services that incorporates the advantages of both architectures of vehicular ad hoc networks (VANETs) with the cloud to establish vehicular cloud networks (VCNs). Vehicles in the current plan perform tasks like monitoring the environment, gathering data, and transmitting data to the control center depending on their positions and instructions. To build a disaster management system, the proposed system uses hybrid wireless networking, which includes both a central system and ad hoc networks. The implementation results show that the suggested system is more dependable and efficient; even light density is improved in terms of reachability with few hops. Furthermore, as compared to the existing system, the suggested system has a lower end-to-end delay and a higher packet delivery ratio.

Language: en