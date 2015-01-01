|
Hawkey AJ, Ussher JM, Liamputtong P, Marjadi B, Sekar JA, Perz J, Ryan S, Schmied V, Brook E, Dune T. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34697692
Despite experiencing high rates of sexual violence, there is limited research that explores coping and support needs among trans women of color and those from migrant backgrounds. This article examines the impact of sexual violence, as well as responses and support needs in relation to sexual violence, among 31 trans women of color, aged between 18-54 years, living in Australia. Women were recruited using purposive and snowball sampling, local LGBTQI + networks, and social media. Study advertisements invited participation from people 18 years and older, who identified as a "trans woman of color" or "trans woman from a non-English speaking background," to take part in a study about their lives as trans women of color and experiences of sexual violence. In-depth interviews and photovoice took place between September 2018 and September 2019.
Language: en
Resilience; Coping; Sexual violence; Trans women; Transgender; Women of color