Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injury survivors usually experience multiple psychosocial problems, which occur commonly in low and middle-income countries. However, the previous literature provides limited information about the unique roles of coping strategies, social support, and mindfulness in improving the psychological well-being of burn survivors. Therefore, this study identified the role of coping strategies, social support, and mindfulness in improving the psychological well-being of burn survivors.



METHODS: A descriptive correlational study on 224 burn survivors at a large government hospital in Amman, Jordan, was conducted. Participants completed questionnaires about socio-demographic and clinical data, anxiety and depression, social support, mindfulness, and coping. Standard multiple regression was performed to identify the unique role of the main study variables in improving the psychological well-being of burn survivors.



RESULTS: Participants were found to have a severe level of psychological distress. Escape avoidance coping had the highest mean score among all other coping strategies, while acceptance of responsibility had the lowest mean score. Regression analysis showed that confrontive coping (β = -0.224, p=p<0.01), social support (β = -.212, p=p<0.01), and mindfulness (β = -.403, p=p<0.01) were significantly associated with less psychological distress.



CONCLUSIONS: Therefore, confrontive coping, social support, and mindfulness-based supportive interventions could be helpful in providing enhanced support to burn survivors.

Language: en