Al-Ghabeesh SH. Burns 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34696949
BACKGROUND: Burn injury survivors usually experience multiple psychosocial problems, which occur commonly in low and middle-income countries. However, the previous literature provides limited information about the unique roles of coping strategies, social support, and mindfulness in improving the psychological well-being of burn survivors. Therefore, this study identified the role of coping strategies, social support, and mindfulness in improving the psychological well-being of burn survivors.
Burns; Psychological distress; Coping behavior; Mindfulness; Social environment