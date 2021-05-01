|
Citation
Moore C, Clover J, Gibson L. Burns 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34696953
Abstract
AIM: Burns represent a large portion of injuries attending emergency departments each year, with children accounting for the biggest proportion. Appropriate first aid has been shown to help improve the outcome of burns, and decrease the need for surgical intervention. Several studies outside of Ireland demonstrate inadequate parental knowledge of burns first aid, but few evaluated interventions to improve knowledge. Consequently our aim was to assess parental/caregiver knowledge in Ireland, and determine if knowledge levels could be raised following a short educational video intervention.
Keywords
Emergency care; First aid; Patient education; Pediatric burn; Pre-hospital care; Thermal injury