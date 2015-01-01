SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sheppard CL, Gould S, Austen A, Hitzig SL. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/geront/gnab155

34698842

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: An increasing number of older adults are aging-in-place in public housing. Public housing is perceived to have higher rates of crime that have detrimental impacts on health and wellbeing. We used a qualitative approach to understand the experiences of safety and unsafety for older adults in public housing. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Participants included older adult tenants (n=58) as well as service providers (n=58) that offer supports directly in the buildings. Semi-structured qualitative interviews and focus groups were used to explore: (1) what makes the buildings feel unsafe; (2) how safety concerns impact access to support services; and (3) strategies used to promote safety.

RESULTS: Participants acknowledged the importance of safety for creating a home-like environment; however, many described feeling unsafe at home or work. Participants described extreme examples of antisocial behaviors that were pervasive and viewed as commonplace. Lack of building security was a key issue, which was compounded by a perceived lack of accountability. While service providers were willing to accept a certain level of risk, many acknowledged that unsafe situations forced them to withdraw in-home services or stop community programs, further contributing to feelings of unsafety. In the absence of effective formal security, participants described several measures taken to mitigate risk.

DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Our findings point to the need for enhanced physical and environmental safety infrastructure, improved building management, increased on-site security, as well as other proactive measures to reduce risk by creating greater sense of connection and community within the buildings.


Community Support Services; Fear of Crime; Social Housing

