Abstract

Using data from the 2017-18 Health of Houston Survey, this study estimates the effect of Hurricane Harvey, the second costliest storm in the history of the United States, on the physical and mental health of adults living in Houston, Texas. The survey was fielded to a population-based probability sample whose data collection activities were interrupted and delayed by Hurricane Harvey. This interruption in data collection created a natural experiment that allowed for a comparison of community health before and after the storm. Following the storm, adults in Houston on average experienced an increase of 1.12 days a month of poor physical health and an increase of 1.31 days a month of poor mental health. These effects were most pronounced in parts of the city where structural damage from the storm was most severe.

