Abstract

Multiple suicidal gunshot wounds are rare and often present a challenging issue for forensic pathologists in determining the manner of death.We describe three cases of suicidal multiple gunshot wounds in which crime scene investigation, cadaveric examination, and autopsy were provided. In all cases, integration of circumstantial data and crime scene investigation suggested a suicidal event.Firstly, we describe the self-infliction of two gunshots to the chest and head in a 90-year-old man by a revolver with wounds to the left lung and lethal wound to both frontal and temporal lobes. The second case concerns a 97-year-old man found dead with two gunshot wounds to the chest by a semi-automatic weapon and bullets penetrated to the left lung and heart. The last case, exceptional in literature, is a 41-year-old man with three self-inflicted gunshots, all-penetrating the left lung and the heart, using a revolver. This paper illustrates that immediate incapacitation can lack even in case of multiple fatal gunshot wounds on instantaneously lethal targets. Therefore, a complete investigation is required for a correct interpretation of the manner of death.An extensive review of literature is also provided.

