Abstract

PURPOSE: To conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis of epidemiological data of injuries in male and female youth football [soccer] players.



METHODS: Searches were performed in MEDLINE/PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and SPORTDiscus databases. Studies were considered if they reported injury incidence rate among male and female youth (≤19 years old) football players. Two reviewers (FJRP and ALV) extracted data and assessed trial quality using the STROBE statement and Newcastle Ottawa Scale. The Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation approach determined the quality of evidence. Studies were combined using a Poisson random effects regression model.



RESULTS: Forty-three studies were included. The overall incidence rate was 5.70 injuries/1000 h in males and 6.77 injuries/1000h in females. Match injury incidence (14.43 injuries/1000 h in males and 14.97 injuries/1000 h in females) was significantly higher than training injury incidence (2.77 injuries/1000h in males and 2.62 injuries/1000 h in females). The lower extremity had the highest incidence rate in both sexes. The most common type of injury was muscle/tendon for males and joint/ligament for females. Minimal injuries were the most common in both sexes. The incidence rate of injuries increased with advances in chronological age in males. Elite male players presented higher match injury incidence than sub-elite. In females, there was a paucity of data for comparison across age groups and levels of play.



CONCLUSION: The high injury incidence rates and sex differences identified for the most common location and type of injury reinforce the need for implementing different targeted injury risk mitigation strategies in male and female youth football players.

