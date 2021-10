Abstract

The purpose of this quasi-experimental study was to evaluate best strategies for teaching intimate partner violence (IPV) education in an undergraduate community health nursing course.



RESULTS suggest gaming was a more effective strategy than storytelling for knowledge acquisition and storytelling was more effective for knowledge retention. IPV-related nursing interventions can impact client outcomes; therefore, education is needed prior to entering the workforce. The evaluation of strategies to improve knowledge acquisition and retention of IPV content is essential to ensure best practices for detection and intervention.

Language: en