O'Flynn-Magee K, Dhari RK, Rodney PP, Esson L. Nurs. Leadersh. (ACEN) 2021; 34(3): 34-39.

Copyright © 2021, Academy of Canadian Executive Nurses, Publisher Longwoods Publishing

10.12927/cjnl.2021.26595

34698012

Although bullying and racism are often explored separately in nursing literature, this commentary explores how bullying and racism intersect with each other. It emphasizes the importance of clearly understanding the meaning of each concept and argues that a focus on the intersectionality between the two ensures that bullying and racism are addressed not only at the intra- and interpersonal levels but also at the structural level. The authors ask themselves and their readers to reflect on posed questions and to make a commitment not to "do nothing" but instead to "do something."


