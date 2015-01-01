|
Edelson SM. Pediatr. Rep. 2021; 13(4): 558-565.
(Copyright © 2021, PAGEPress)
34698260
BACKGROUND: Two of the most challenging behaviors exhibited by individuals on the autism spectrum are self-injurious behavior (SIB) and aggression. The aim of this study was to identify co-occurring symptoms, behaviors, and medical comorbidities that may provide insight into understanding and treating these behaviors.
autism spectrum disorder; aggression; challenging behaviors; medical comorbidities; self-harming behaviors; self-injurious behavior