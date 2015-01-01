Abstract

The article presents a few issues related to the technical condition of a railway turnout, an important element of the railway network where about 90% of railway accidents occur. In the first part of the article, the results of railway turnout wear are presented. A comparison of normal forces (in wheel-rail contact) in vehicle traffic on straight track without a turnout and normal forces occurring when a rail vehicle passes a turnout is presented. Then, turnout wear processes for selected speeds are presented. In the next part of the paper, the possibilities of using a vision system are presented, which, in combination with tools for image processing analysis, makes it possible to detect wear and distances between the key elements of a railway turnout. The main idea of the proposed online diagnostic system solution is to use the analysis of received images (photos) with the help of a vision system. The basic problem to be solved in the proposed system was to develop algorithms responsible for generating wear areas from high-resolution images. The algorithms created within the work were implemented and tested in the MATLAB software environment. The presented method is an original procedure for diagnosing turnout elements for each time instant. The proposed system is compatible with railway traffic control systems.

