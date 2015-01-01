Abstract

The collision between the boom of the autocrane and the obstacle may cause serious equipment damages or casualties. With the development of 6G technology, data between multiple autocranes could be shared in real time, which makes it possible to finely control the autocranes. In order to avoid collision accidents, a collision avoidance strategy is proposed in this paper. This strategy focuses on the evaluation of the collision urgency and different evaluation methods are designed to match the three basic exercise modes of the boom. Based on the collision urgency, the control strategy is then put forward to ensure the boom's safety in every collision risk level. Additionally, two special cases are also considered to guarantee that all parts of the boom, except for the end, will not hit the obstacle. Lastly, a semi-physical testing platform is established to test the performance of the proposed collision avoidance strategy.

