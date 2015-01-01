Abstract

There are multifarious stationary vehicles in urban driving environments. Autonomous vehicles need to make appropriate overtaking maneuver decisions to navigate through the stationary vehicles. In literature, overtaking maneuver decision problems have been addressed in the perspective of either discretionary lane-change or parked vehicle classification. While the former approaches are prone to generating undesired overtaking maneuvers in urban traffic scenarios, the latter approaches induce deadlock situations behind a stationary vehicle which is not distinctly classified as a parked vehicle. To overcome the limitations, we analyzed the significant decision factors in the traffic scenes and designed a Deep Neural Network (DNN) model to make human-like overtaking maneuver decisions. The significant traffic-related and intention-related decision factors were harmoniously extracted in the traffic scene interpretation process and were utilized as the inputs of the model to generate overtaking maneuver decisions in the same manner with the human driver. The overall validation results convinced that the extracted decision factors contributed to increasing the learning performance of the model, and consequently, the proposed decision-making system enabled the autonomous vehicles to generate more human-like overtaking maneuver decisions in various urban traffic scenarios.

