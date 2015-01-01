Abstract

Airport pavements should ensure regular and safe movements during their service life; the management body has to monitor the functional and structural characteristics, and schedule maintenance work, balancing the often conflicting goals of safety, economic and technical issues. This paper presents a remote monitoring system to evaluate the structural performance of a runway composed of concrete thresholds and a flexible central runway. Thermometers, strain gauges, and pressure cells will be embedded at different depths to continuously monitor the pavement's response to traffic and environmental loads. An innovative system allows data acquisition and processing with specific calculation models, in order to inform the infrastructure manager, in real time, about the actual conditions of the pavement. In this way, the authors aim to develop a system that provides useful information for the correct implementation of an airport pavement management system (APMS) based on real-life data. Indeed, it permits comprehensive monitoring functions to be performed, based on the embedded sensing network.

