Journal Article

Citation

Jeon J, Hwang Y, Jeong Y, Park S, Kweon IS, Choi SB. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(20): e6805.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s21206805

PMID

34696018

Abstract

With the emerging interest of autonomous vehicles (AV), the performance and reliability of the land vehicle navigation are also becoming important. Generally, the navigation system for passenger car has been heavily relied on the existing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in recent decades. However, there are many cases in real world driving where the satellite signals are challenged; for example, urban streets with buildings, tunnels, or even underpasses. In this paper, we propose a novel method for simultaneous vehicle dead reckoning, based on the lane detection model in GNSS-denied situations. The proposed method fuses the Inertial Navigation System (INS) with learning-based lane detection model to estimate the global position of vehicle, and effectively bounds the error drift compared to standalone INS. The integration of INS and lane model is accomplished by UKF to minimize linearization errors and computing time. The proposed method is evaluated through the real-vehicle experiments on highway driving, and the comparative discussions for other dead-reckoning algorithms with the same system configuration are presented.


Language: en

Keywords

dead reckoning; lane detection; multimodal system; sensor fusion

