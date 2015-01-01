Abstract

Drowsiness is a risk to human lives in many occupations and activities where full awareness is essential for the safe operation of systems and vehicles, such as driving a car or flying an airplane. Although it is one of the main causes of many road accidents, there is still no reliable definition of drowsiness or a system to reliably detect it. Many researchers have observed correlations between frequency-domain features of the EEG signal and drowsiness, such as an increase in the spectral power of the theta band or a decrease in the spectral power of the beta band. In addition, features calculated as ratio indices between these frequency-domain features show further improvements in detecting drowsiness compared to frequency-domain features alone. This work aims to develop novel multichannel ratio indices that take advantage of the diversity of frequency-domain features from different brain regions. In contrast to the state-of-the-art, we use an evolutionary metaheuristic algorithm to find the nearly optimal set of features and channels from which the indices are calculated. Our results show that drowsiness is best described by the powers in delta and alpha bands. Compared to seven existing single-channel ratio indices, our two novel six-channel indices show improvements in (1) statistically significant differences observed between wakefulness and drowsiness segments, (2) precision of drowsiness detection and classification accuracy of the XGBoost algorithm and (3) model performance by saving time and memory during classification. Our work suggests that a more precise definition of drowsiness is needed, and that accurate early detection of drowsiness should be based on multichannel frequency-domain features.

Language: en