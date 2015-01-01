Abstract

Key application of an intelligent transportation system is traffic safety, and it provides driver assistance. Safety messages are of two types, beacon messages and event messages. The nodes broadcast these messages in the vehicular networks. The system must rely on a robust medium access control (MAC) protocol to support delivery of safety messages. The standard medium access scheme that is used in vehicular networks to provide service differentiation to support various applications is IEEE 802.11p. The emergency event messages should reach the drivers immediately to take necessary steps to avoid casualties on the road. In IEEE 802.11p, both of these messages are considered with the same priority so that no separate differentiation is created. The proposed work focuses on improving the quality of service for forward collision warning applications in intelligent transportation systems. The scheme proposes a priority-based cooperative MAC (PCMAC) for channel access that works on the context of information. Simulation and analytical results validate improved performance of PCMAC in terms of packet delivery ratio, throughput, and average packet delivery delay, as compared with other eminent MAC protocols. The simulation results show that it has a 9% higher improvement in throughput than IEEE 802.11p and has better performance in the increasing number of emergency messages.

Language: en