† Adults were considered to have received any mental health treatment if they reported having taken prescription medication for their mental health or having received counseling or therapy from a mental health professional in the past 12 months.



§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.



The percentage of adults who had received any mental health treatment in the past 12 months increased from 2019 to 2020 overall (19.2% to 20.3%) and among adults aged 18-44 years (18.5% to 20.9%). In 2019, the percentage of adults who had received any mental health treatment in the past 12 months was lower among those aged 18-44 years (18.5%) compared with those aged 45-64 years (20.2%) and ≥65 years (19.4%). In 2020, the percentage decreased with age, from 20.9% among adults aged 18-44 years to 18.7% among those aged ≥65 years.



