|
Citation
|
Joshi M, Schwartz HEM, Teherani A, Fahimi J. Acad. Med. 2021; 96(11S): S190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Association of American Medical Colleges, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34705689
|
Abstract
|
In the United States, firearm-related injuries claim over 100 lives daily. 1 Lately, physicians have taken a leading role in advocating for public health strategies, policy change, and increased research funding to address the firearm epidemic. 2 However, rates of physician counseling on firearm safety remain low, with lack of knowledge a known barrier. 3 Currently, few institutions offer a formal curriculum on the firearm epidemic. 4 We developed and evaluated an elective curriculum on firearm injury, violence, and the role of health care providers in preventing and addressing this epidemic.
Language: en