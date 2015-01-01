SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Daily KP, Loftus T, Waickman C, Start AR, Fernandes AK. Acad. Med. 2021; 96(11S): S181-S183.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Association of American Medical Colleges, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/ACM.0000000000004294

PMID

34705680

Abstract

Sexual assault (SA) rates among women approach 20%, with devastating acute and long-term sequelae for survivors. 1 A humanistic response from health care providers that employs trauma-informed care (TIC) empowers SA survivors and promotes better outcomes. 2 Historically, medical school teaching on SA focused on epidemiology and treatment protocols rather than a bio-psycho-social-spiritual model of care. 3,4

To address this gap, we developed a student-led, team-based learning (TBL) activity focused on SA. TBL is effective in a variety of educational settings, assesses knowledge, promotes engaged collaboration, and requires fewer educational resources. 5 Our objective was to create and assess a TBL exercise better preparing medical students for the evidenced-based, whole-person care of SA survivors ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print