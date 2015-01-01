Abstract

Sexual assault (SA) rates among women approach 20%, with devastating acute and long-term sequelae for survivors. 1 A humanistic response from health care providers that employs trauma-informed care (TIC) empowers SA survivors and promotes better outcomes. 2 Historically, medical school teaching on SA focused on epidemiology and treatment protocols rather than a bio-psycho-social-spiritual model of care. 3,4



To address this gap, we developed a student-led, team-based learning (TBL) activity focused on SA. TBL is effective in a variety of educational settings, assesses knowledge, promotes engaged collaboration, and requires fewer educational resources. 5 Our objective was to create and assess a TBL exercise better preparing medical students for the evidenced-based, whole-person care of SA survivors ...

Language: en