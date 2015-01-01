|
Hackenberg RK, Stoll P, Welle K, Scorzin J, Gathen M, Rommelspacher C, Kabir K. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34704140
BACKGROUND: Cervical spine injuries (CSI) are rare in trauma patients, at about 9.2-16.5/100,000 inhabitants in Scandinavia and Canada, and the annual incidence of CSI surgeries in Norway is around 3.0/100,000 inhabitants. However, despite their rarity, the incidence of CSI has increased, thereby assuming an increasing need for surgery. Outside of Scandinavia, no data about the incidence of CSI and subsequent surgeries exist. Therefore, this study aimed to analyse CSI epidemiology and surgery in a German city with a Level I trauma centre both to understand the injury and improve needs-based planning.
Injury; Incidence; Surgery; Cervical spine; Neurology