|
Citation
|
Shkembi A, Smith LM, Neitzel RL. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34706100
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mining is a significant economic force in the United States but has historically had among the highest nonfatal injury rates across all industries. Several factors, including workplace hazards and psychosocial stressors, may increase injury and fatality risk. Mining is one of the noisiest industries; however, the association between injury risk and noise exposure has not been evaluated in this industry. In this ecological study, we assessed the association between noise exposure and nonfatal and fatal occupational injury rates among miners.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
noise; hearing conservation programs; mining; nonfatal occupational injuries; occupational fatalities