|
Citation
|
Levinger P, Parker A, Barry J, Tan E, Batchelor F, Catrice A. Australas. J. Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34708893
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Falls and fall-related injuries amongst older people continue to be a long-term public health issue. Access to specialist services that target fall prevention has been shown to improve outcomes. This project aimed to develop an online directory of public outpatient and ambulatory falls and balance clinics and programs in Victoria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aged; fall prevention; accidental falls; directory; health services