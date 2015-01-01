Abstract

The transfer of a chemical product from its original container to an unlabelled secondary container by consumers is a potential health hazard that may result in unintentional exposures and intoxications. The aim of this study was to describe the pattern of prevalence of exposures to transferred products in Italy from year 2017, when the new European labelling regulation for chemicals became fully operative, to 2020, year of the coronavirus 19 disease first outbreak. Calls to the Poison Control Centre (PCC) of Policlinico Umberto I Hospital - Sapienza University of Rome were analysed retrospectively for characteristics, clinical presentation and circumstances related to the event. We registered 198 cases of interest. There was a reduction in cases from 2017 (4.9%) to 2019 (2.2%), followed by an increased prevalence in 2020 (4.2%) mainly due to the months "post-lockdown". The transferred product was very frequently diluted and an empty drinking bottle was usually used as secondary container. Exposures were mostly of minor severity and no deaths occurred. The study highlights the importance of PCCs data in the evaluation of the hazard communication to users through labels, and advises for public campaigns to promote safe behaviours during future lockdowns to prevent exposures at a later period.

