Abstract

BACKGROUND: South Korea has a rapidly ageing population. This study aimed to provide epidemiologic data and to identify the characteristics of the patterns and clinical outcomes of two-wheeled vehicle-related injuries (bicycle and motorcycle) in elderly riders.



METHODS: This study retrospectively analyzed data from the National Emergency Department Information System from 2016 to 2018. Adult patients (≥ 20 years old) who were injured while using two-wheeled vehicles were included. Elderly patients were defined as being 65 years and older. The analysis was performed for 65,648 bicycle-related injuries (15,272 elderly patients) and 87,855 motorcycles-related injuries (17,292 elderly patients).



RESULTS: In emergency departments (EDs), the average injury severity score (ISS) for motorcycle-related accidents was 9.8 ± 11.2 in the younger group and 14.1 ± 14.7 in the elderly group (p = 0.001). In addition, the average ISS of bicycle-related accidents was 7.1 ± 8.9 in the younger group and 10.5 ± 12.3 in the elderly group (p = 0.001). Two-wheeled vehicle accident mortality rates of elderly riders (0.9% for bicycle and 1.8% for motorcycle in the ED; 4.1% for bicycle and 3.8% for motorcycle in the hospital) were more than twice those of younger riders. The elderly stayed in the hospital longer than younger patients (485.2 ± 543.0 h vs 336.8 ± 385.5 h, p = 0.001) for bicycle-related injuries. They also stayed longer for motorcycle-related injuries (529 ± 598.6 h vs 452.0 ± 543.55 h, p = 0.001). The logistic regression analysis showed that age ≥ 65 years was an independent factor associated with severe trauma (ISS ≥ 16) for both bicycle-related injuries (adjusted odds ratio [OR] 2.185 [95% Confidence Interval (CI) 2.072-2.303]) and motorcycle-related injuries (adjusted OR 1.220 [95% CI 1.137-1.287]).



CONCLUSION: Two-wheeled vehicle-related injuries in the elderly were associated with higher ISS, length of hospital stay, and mortality than in younger riders. Analysing the characteristics of two-wheeled vehicle-related injuries in the elderly can be the basis for planning to reduce and prevent injuries in elderly riders.

Language: en