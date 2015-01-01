|
Citation
McDaniel C, Mallampati SR, Wise A. Chem. Res. Toxicol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Chemical Society)
DOI
PMID
34705462
Abstract
In recent years, cannabis vaporizer cartridges have increased in popularity and availability, and there are concerns regarding exposure to heavy-metal compounds from their use. The physical components of the cartridge devices themselves have been implicated as a potential source of metal exposure, but it is not known if these metals migrate into the inhalable vapor. This study analyzes the components of vaporizer cartridges for 10 different metals and also collects aerosol mixtures from 13 randomly purchased commercially available cannabis cartridges from Washington State to compare their elemental profiles.
