|
Citation
|
Pelizza L, Maestri D, Leuci E, Quattrone E, Azzali S, Paulillo G, Pellegrini P. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34704336
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal thinking is relevant in patients with First-Episode Psychosis (FEP). However, longitudinal studies specifically examining treatment response for suicidal ideation in FEP are still relatively scarce, especially with long-term design and in real-world clinical settings. The aims of this research were (A) to longitudinally assess suicidal thoughts in people with FEP along a 2-year follow-up period, and (B) to overtime investigate any significant association of suicidal ideation levels with the specific treatment components of an "Early Intervention in Psychosis" (EIP) protocol along the 2 years of follow-up.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Psychotherapy; Early Intervention in Psychosis; First Episode Psychosis; Follow-up; Treatment Response