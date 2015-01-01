SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pelizza L, Maestri D, Leuci E, Quattrone E, Azzali S, Paulillo G, Pellegrini P. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/cpp.2678

PMID

34704336

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal thinking is relevant in patients with First-Episode Psychosis (FEP). However, longitudinal studies specifically examining treatment response for suicidal ideation in FEP are still relatively scarce, especially with long-term design and in real-world clinical settings. The aims of this research were (A) to longitudinally assess suicidal thoughts in people with FEP along a 2-year follow-up period, and (B) to overtime investigate any significant association of suicidal ideation levels with the specific treatment components of an "Early Intervention in Psychosis" (EIP) protocol along the 2 years of follow-up.

METHODS: At entry, 232 FEP participants (aged 12-35 years) completed the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS), including a "Suicidality" item subscore. Multiple linear regression analysis was then performed.

RESULTS: Across the follow-up, FEP subjects showed a relevant decrease in suicidal thinking levels overtime. This was specifically predicted by the total number of individual psychotherapy sessions offered within the 2-year EIP protocol and antidepressant dose (at least as regards the first year of our intervention).

CONCLUSION: Suicidal ideation is clinically relevant in FEP, but seems to improve overtime together with the provision of specific, patient-tailored and integrated EIP treatments, especially individual psychotherapy.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Psychotherapy; Early Intervention in Psychosis; First Episode Psychosis; Follow-up; Treatment Response

