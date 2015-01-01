|
Hall OT, Coccaro EF. Compr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34702562
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While prior research has linked clinical sleep issues and aggression, little is known about how clinical sleep issues among individuals with Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED), which is characterized by a pervasive pattern of impulsive aggression and associated with consequences across multiple life-domains. The present study aims to examine clinical sleep issues among individuals with IED in contrast to individuals with other psychopathology and healthy controls.
Keywords
Aggression; Intermittent Explosive Disorder; Sleep quality; Sleepiness