Abstract

BACKGROUND: While prior research has linked clinical sleep issues and aggression, little is known about how clinical sleep issues among individuals with Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED), which is characterized by a pervasive pattern of impulsive aggression and associated with consequences across multiple life-domains. The present study aims to examine clinical sleep issues among individuals with IED in contrast to individuals with other psychopathology and healthy controls.



METHODS: 257 adults, including 100 healthy controls, 85 psychiatric controls and 72 individuals with IED, took part in this study. Participants completed the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-V Diagnoses, Assessment of clinical sleep issues included the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Inventory (PSQI), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening, and the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) as well as assessments of aggression and impulsivity.



RESULTS: IED study participants reported significantly worse sleep quality, increased sleep latency, greater daytime sleepiness and symptoms of OSA. Daytime sleepiness and sleep quality was correlated with impulsivity and aggression.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that individuals with IED have clinically relevant sleep anomalies, and that these are directly associated with measures of impulsivity and aggression. Clinicians treating aggressive individuals are advised to assess and treat such individuals for sleep issues.

