Toske SG, McKibben TD. Drug Test. Anal. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/dta.3186

34708938

A historical overview of methamphetamine profiling efforts in the United States is presented. Methamphetamine profiling has revealed key precursor and recipe strategies that have changed throughout the years. By studying different clandestine recipes and analyzing thousands of methamphetamine samples over the years, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Methamphetamine Profiling Program (MPP) has collected and reported on changes in drug quality and production trends. This review will discuss methamphetamine drug profiling trends that cover over two decades of forensic results.


Review; Clandestine Laboratory; Forensic Science; Methamphetamine Profiling; Methamphetamine Production

