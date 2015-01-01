|
Citation
|
Wretman CJ, Macy RJ, Stylianou AM, Teekah AS, Ebright EN, Kim J, Luo J, Rizo CF. Int. J. Equity Health 2021; 20(1): e234.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34702257
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Human trafficking is a serious global challenge associated with a complex array of health inequities for individuals, families, and communities. Consequently, in addition to a conventional criminal justice approach, anti-trafficking scholars have increasingly called for a public health approach to address this global challenge. Such calls have emphasized that a comprehensive, robust, and social justice-informed public health strategy for anti-trafficking must include services to facilitate survivors' HT exit and recovery, and to prevent their re-victimization. Fortunately, many community-based organizations and non-governmental organizations worldwide have heeded these calls and developed anti-trafficking programs for survivors. Unfortunately, despite the growing numbers of organizations providing anti-trafficking services, research concerning these programs' effectiveness remains nascent overall, and even more scant when filtered through an equity focus.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Evaluability assessment; Global health; Human trafficking; Study protocol