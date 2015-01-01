Abstract

OBJECTIVE. Pilots are commonly exposed to some sources of emotional and cognitive stressors, especially for flight cadets, which have an important influence on flight safety. The present study aimed to study the relationship between emotional trait factors, emotional state, mental workload and simulated flight performance (SFP) under an acute psychological stress situation.



METHODS. 55 undergraduates were included in the study. Wong and Law Emotional Intelligence Scale, State-Trait Anxiety Inventory, Stress Rating Questionnaire and National Aeronautics and Space Administration-Task Load Index were used as data collection tools. 9 hours of simulated flight training were conducted in a simulator of the Type 6 Primary Trainer. And the simulated flight assessment was taken as the acute psychological stressor.



RESULTS. Simulated flight performance was negatively correlated with tensity and state anxiety. Emotional intelligence (EI) indirectly affected the simulated flight performance mediated by emotional state and workload, and emotional state had a mediating effect on the relationship between trait anxiety and SFP.



CONCLUSIONS. The findings indicated that emotional trait factors (EI and trait anxiety) may indirectly affect SFP under an acute psychological stress situation, and emotional state (tensity and state anxiety) and mental workload played an important mediating role.

